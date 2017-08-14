Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Getting Back Together After Six Months Apart?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry might be back on. The couple was spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on Saturday looking very much like a couple. Could it be possible that after a six month break, these two are back together again?

The couple previously dated for almost a year before calling it quits in February, but it looks like things may be heating up again for the pair. "She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses," an eyewitness told E! News.

Could they really be trying to make it work for a second time?