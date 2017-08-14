Riverdale Star Tiera Skovbye Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Jameson Parker

Riverdale star Tiera Skovbye had a pretty epic weekend.

The Canadian actress, who plays Polly Cooper on the hit CW show, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that over the weekend she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, producer Jameson Parker.

Along with a trio of photos of the smiley twosome, Tiera wrote, "This weekend was something out of a dream. The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I'm really hard to surprise)."

The 22-year-old wrote, "We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I'm over the [moon] happy. #gettinghitched #heputaringonit #imgonnabeaparker #evenlambsgetmarried."

The couple have been together more than two years and recently collaborated on the film, Summer of '84, which Tiera starred in and Jameson produced. The film is about a 15-year-old boy who becomes convinced that his next-door neighbor (played by Mad Men's Rich Sommer) is a killer.

Additionally, Tiera's CW show won for Choice Drama TV show at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards last night. Talk about a big weekend!

Before she nabbed the role of knocked-up Polly, Tiera was "so excited" to be playing Elizabeth Berkley in Lifetime’s The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. The Canuck also appeared in two episodes of Supernatural.

