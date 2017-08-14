Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Finds Her TV Comeback in Lifetime's You

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
You is shaping up to be quite the TV comeback vehicle.
Just a few weeks after news broke that Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley would be making his return to television in Lifetime's adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, E! News can confirm that Shay Mitchell will be following up her seven-season run on Pretty Little Liars with a series regular role in the psychological thriller.
Billed as a 21st century love story, You tells the story of Joe (Badgley), a bookstore manager who uses the hyper-connectivity of today's technology to make the woman of dreams, an aspiring writer named Beck (Elizabeth Lail) fall in love with him, removing every obstacle—and person—in his way. (Think Dan Humphrey, but from the darkest timeline.)
Mitchell will star as Peach Salinger, a character that sounds like a complete 180 from our beloved Emily Fields. Described as having vast resources and family money, Peach is the controlling queen bee of Beck's inner circle of privileged friends. She has her sights set on Joe, in a way that feels oddly adversarial with Beck.
The PLL vet shared the news with her fans via Twitter, linking to the original Deadline story with a pair of emoji that highlighted her excitement over landing the role.
Ordered straight-to-series back in April, You hails from uber-producer Greg Berlanti (seriously, how does this man sleep?!) and The Magician's Sera Gamble. Luca Padovan and Zach Cherry also co-star.
You will debut on Lifetime in 2018.