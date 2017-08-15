Pink to Receive 2017 MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards is thinking Pink.

The pop-rock superstar is set to receive the highly prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's event on Sunday, August 27. She also joins a star-studded list of VMA performers set to take the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles, which includes Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd and more.

Pink, who recently returned to music with "What About Us" prior to the Oct. 13 release of her seventh studio album, is being recognized with the show's highest honor for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy, according to MTV's announcement.

Over her many years in the spotlight, Pink has won six MTV Video Music Awards (including Video of the Year for "Lady Marmalade" as well as Best Pop Video for "Stupid Girls" and Best Female Video for "Get the Party Started") and been nominated for 18. She joins an incredibly impressive roster of previous Video Vanguard winners such as Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncéand Justin Timberlake.