Here's Proof That Maddie Ziegler and Millie Bobby Brown Are Totally BFFs

"We're very excited. We're best friends," said Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's hit Stranger Things. The "It" girl made sure to let her quirk shine, donning a sunny yellow dress by Kenzo and shoes by Pierre Hardy.

When asked if they got ready together, the former Dance Moms star, who was decked out in a matching Zac Posen ensemble, said they didn't, but admitted, "We FaceTimed like three times while getting ready..."

Brown added, "And we painted each other's toenails last night!"

When Scoles asked the newly Emmy nominated Brown if she'd picked out what she was wearing to the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17—the actress bashfully admitted, "I don't know what I am wearing yet, but hopefully it'll be great."