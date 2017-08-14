Cindy Crawford Reveals What Career She Would Have Chosen If She Didn't Become a Model

Cindy Crawford is one of the most famous models of all time, but that doesn't mean she didn't have a backup plan.

The 51-year-old supermodel is the latest celebrity to join Vogue for 73 questions during which revealed she was the valedictorian of her high school class. In fact, if modeling didn't workout for her, she said she would have likely become a teacher.

And that's not the only surprising thing Crawford revealed...She also recalled that one time she ended up in bed with George Clooney, chalking it up to a long night of Casamigos tequila, which Clooney founded with Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber.

But no need to worry! It wasn't anything risqué—Crawford is very much in love with her husband.