Madison Parker Says Her Breakup With Aaron Carter Had "Nothing to Do With Him Being Bisexual"

Madison Parker is setting the record straight on her breakup with Aaron Carter.

More than a week after news broke that the couple had parted ways, some fans began to speculate about the reasoning behind it.

Some went as far to suggest Madison left her man after he penned an emotional letter about his sexuality. Ultimately, Aaron's ex-girlfriend is speaking out and sharing her side of the story.

"My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it's the best thing for us both," she said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me 'homophobic' is appalling and hurtful and couldn't be more off character."

Madison added, "I've been nothing but supportive of Aaron and his career and I'm happy for him that he's having the courage to live his truth. Breaking up is never easy for anyone, but it is my hope that we can move on from this point as peacefully and respectfully as possible. I wish him all the best."