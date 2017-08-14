Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cries Over Sending Son Kash to Kindergarten

Saying goodbye doesn't get any easier for Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
The Don't Be Tardy star is a mother of six, but when it comes to sending her children off to school for the first time, the tears still flow. Such was the case Monday when it was time for her 4-year-old son Kash Biermann to head to his first day of Kindergarten.
"@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car...and as soon as he did I LOST it," she told her fans on Instagram with a family photo taken on the first day of school. "My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!"
Fortunately for Kash—and as comfort to Mama Kim—her 6-year-old son Kroy Jagger Biermann was also headed to class."Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I'm surprised he isn't president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy," she explained on social media. "There is something about boys that just gets me. THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same."
She took to the Internet the night before, asking fans if it was too early to drink wine at 7 a.m. "I'm such a mess over my 'Kashew' starting kindergarten tomorrow...You would think this would get easier (with Kash being my 4th) off to kindergarten BUT I swear it gets harder!!"
Biermann pulled it together just in time for a sweet family shot—with the kids in their uniforms no less—and signed off with a quip. "Love all of you have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up," she concluded.
We don't blame the star for getting emotional—the famous mom had a scare with Kash a few months ago when he was hospitalized after a dog bite in April.
"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," she wrote at the time. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."
"My husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up," she said. "Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery."
Fortunately, they got the recovery they prayed for and Kash was released from the hospital a few days later. While he did need stitches for his bite marks to heal, he did not suffer any damage to his vision.
"God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed!" she wrote online. "In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!"
A few weeks ago, Kash was back in the hospital to get his adenoids removed. However, all went well and now Kash is smiling and off to school! Have a great first day, kiddo!