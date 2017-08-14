Are Jessica Biel's Shoes the New Crocs?

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Jessica Biel

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Could these sneaker-like shoes be the new Crocs? (Fun fact: They're already really popular among children.)

Jessica Biel stepped out recently in these $75 Native Shoes kicks, which, you guessed it, are actually rubber. And they're cute, right?

Unlike the OG rubber-soled clogs, these bad boys are a little more incognito when it comes to how they'd look with your usual outfits. You could swap them with any white sneaker, no one would notice a difference and you now have a pair that are ultimately stain-proof (just wipe away the grim).

Photos

Jessica Biel's Best Looks

Though you thought you might never see the day where you'd actually consider wearing something like this ever again, it's here.

If Jessica's perforated version sells out, see the below selects for more options.

Shop the Look

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Rubber Hi Tops, Was: $75, Now: $45

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Birkenstock

Eva Sandal, $35

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Native Shoes

Jefferson Bling, Was: $60, Now: $30

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Bogs

Urban Farmer Shoe, Was: $80, Now: $56

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Sam Edelman

Tinsley Boot, $55

ESC: Rubber Shoes

Kate Spade

Telly Boots, $150

They're life-proof, people.

And parents, you can match your kids!

