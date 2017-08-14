Deadpool 2 Stunt Driver Dies on Set During Motorcycle Accident

Filming for the upcoming Deadpool sequel took a devastating turn this week after a stuntwoman passed away on set.

E! News can confirm a female stunt driver has died on the movie set during a motorcycle stunt.

While details are limited, Vancouver Police Department officers are at the scene of the accident along with five officers from WorkSafeBC.

The name of the stunt driver has yet to be released. Reporters on the scene, however, are sharing photos of the area closed down by authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox said in a statement to E! News. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."