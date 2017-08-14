Taylor Swift Receives Support From Kesha as Her Groping Trial Comes to an End

Taylor Swift is receiving support from a familiar face as her groping trial comes to an end.

As closing arguments continued Monday morning in a Denver courtroom, the "Shake It Off" singer received a special message online from Kesha.

". @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness," the singer wrote on Twitter. "Truth is always the answer."

Back in February of 2016, Taylor showed her support for Kesha by donating $250,000 to help with any financial needs during her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

Kesha's mom would describe the gesture as "AMAZING!!"