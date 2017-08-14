Turn the Volume Up! Kate Hudson Will Blow You Away With Her Latest A Cappella Performance

Combine microphones with a glass of wine and you may just get one very special performance.
As Kate Hudson and her family friends gathered together for a summer party this weekend, many fans and followers couldn't stop buzzing about one special moment.
If you couldn't already guess, the Hollywood actress showed off her singing abilities again. This time, however, it was totally a cappella.
Professional photographer Laurie Lynn Stark took to Instagram Sunday night and shared just a glimpse into Kate's rendition of "Jealous" by Labrinth.
"The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love," Laurie shared online. "Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz."
Party guest Erin Foster also praised her friend's surprise performance on Instagram Stories before saying goodbye to the summer weekend.
"Girl can sing," she wrote. "Also, note that she has a working microphone in her living room."
This isn't the first time Kate has demonstrated her singing skills. Whether covering "Hello" by Adele or singing the National Anthem on the Fourth of July, this actress has a voice.
And we can't possibly forget about her performance in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days when she told Matthew McConaughey's character that you're so vain.
Perhaps we will see her talents yet again when she stars in a mystery project with Sia. Just last month, Kate shaved her trademark tresses in preparation for a mystery project that also includes Dance Moms alumna Maddie Ziegler.
Sara Foster, Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Meyer and Kate's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were also in attendance for the weekend celebrations.