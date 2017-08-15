Tyler Henry Has a Message for Brandi Glanville's "Gangster Bitch Grandma" in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Pace yourself, Grams!
Tyler Henry sits down with Brandi Glanville on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium, and in this sneak peek, he had a special message for Brandi's grandma who happened to be sitting in the other room.
"In the other room, he's acknowledging a reference to grandma, grandma, grandma for you," Tyler shares. "My grandmother is in the other room," Brandi explains.
"The thing is I basically want to talk about a grandmother who would be living, who would be very independent and active," Tyler explains. "The way that this comes across is I'm not worried about health, but if there are going to be any issues, she might overdo it by her own doing."
E!
"Ya, you don't need to garden everyday and live by yourself...I call her gangster bitch grandma," Brandi reveals. Although her grandma doesn't seem to agree. "Shut up, Brandi," she says while watching on the monitor.
"She does her own thing, she doesn't need anyone. I love her to death. Well, not to death. I don't want her to die," Brandi jokingly explains. "I'm not going anywhere," her grandmother reaffirms.
But it's Tyler's next revelation that has the reality star on the edge of her seat. "There's a funny story about someone falling off of a roof," Tyler reveals to a completely shocked Brandi.
Watch the video above to see Brandi's shocking reading!
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Sunday, June 25th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE