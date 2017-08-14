Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Reveals She's Pregnant While Delivering the Weather Forecast

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Kesha

Taylor Swift Receives Support From Kesha as Her Groping Trial Comes to an End

Oprah Winfrey, Vogue

Oprah Winfrey Shares 7 Aha Moments With Vogue

Star Trek: Discovery, Sonequa Martin-Green

What Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Has to Say About the Reaction to Her Casting

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and one special pregnancy announcement.

On this morning's Good Morning America, meteorologist Ginger Zee had some big news to share during one of her weather reports.

"This is the breaking news part. There's a lesser known visual phenomenon that's about to happen on our maps only for the next five months," she teased to viewers at home as the South West and South East portions of the country were highlighted. "These areas are going to have a shadow from my belly because I'm pregnant."

The entire audience began cheering as she approached her co-hosts who were equally as excited.

"Another baby! Another boy," Ginger added while revealing her due date is in February of 2018. "I feel good…five months left—[my belly is] gonna get big. That's why I had to tell everybody because it's already happening."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Ginger Zee, Adrian Benjamin

Twitter

And for those who were unable to be near a TV this morning, Ginger also confirmed the news on social media with a picture of her first child Adrian Benjamin Colonomos holding a sonogram picture.

"Adrian already asking to hold his little brother," she wrote on Instagram. "New baby boy coming February 2018!"

Ginger and husband Ben Aaron welcomed their first child together back in December 2015. Since then, both mom and dad have gushed on and off camera about the joys of parenthood.

In fact, Ginger recently admitted that being a mom has exceeded her expectations. "It's the best thing I could have ever done in my life," she shared with MLive.

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Good Morning America , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.