Go Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 2 With Sylvester Stallone

The Pearson withdrawals are real, y'all. Thankfully Sylvester Stallone of all people is here to help ease the pain of no new This Is Us episodes until the end of September.

Stallone is guest starring as himself in the upcoming second season of NBC's Emmy-nominated drama. Kevin (Justin Hartley) will be costarring opposite Stallone in his (fictional) new war movie that also has Ron Howard on board as director. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia was instrumental in getting Stallone on board.

"Like [creator Dan Fogelman] said, there's a movie star, a movie idol that Justin's character was going to be working with. When I heard about what the episode was going to be and everything, they just kind of looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, someone like Sly.' And I'm like, ‘Cool!' And they go, ‘You think he'd do it?' and I went, ‘I don't know.' And they just kept looking at me and I'm like, ‘Oh, you want me to call him,'" Ventimiglia told reporters at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.