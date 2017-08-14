Go Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 2 With Sylvester Stallone

The Pearson withdrawals are real, y'all. Thankfully Sylvester Stallone of all people is here to help ease the pain of no new This Is Us episodes until the end of September.
Stallone is guest starring as himself in the upcoming second season of NBC's Emmy-nominated drama. Kevin (Justin Hartley) will be costarring opposite Stallone in his (fictional) new war movie that also has Ron Howard on board as director. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia was instrumental in getting Stallone on board.
"Like [creator Dan Fogelman] said, there's a movie star, a movie idol that Justin's character was going to be working with. When I heard about what the episode was going to be and everything, they just kind of looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, someone like Sly.' And I'm like, ‘Cool!' And they go, ‘You think he'd do it?' and I went, ‘I don't know.' And they just kept looking at me and I'm like, ‘Oh, you want me to call him,'" Ventimiglia told reporters at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.
"I did Balboa a long time ago and I hadn't seen Sly as often…But every time I saw him, "Hey, kid. How you doing? What's going on? Call me anytime." That's how he always was and is with me, so I felt comfortable reaching out to him," he said.
"He always reaffirmed call me if you need anything. I basically called and said here's something that might be fun and I'm sorry that you and I aren't going to get a lot of screen time together, but I want you to know how much this impacts my character," Ventimiglia said. "If you imagine that Sylvester Stallone is Kevin's movie idol, it's got to come from somewhere. Maybe that was his dad's movie idol? Maybe dad goes through some tough times and always goes back to that underdog story of the first Rocky, so I think seeing the parallels and all that."
See Stallone's behind-the-scenes pictures below.
NBC
Out of nowhere, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and the rest of the stars of This Is Us showed up this fall and stole our hearts when we weren't even looking. And that undeniable chemistry that the cast exudes on screen is just as powerful when cameras aren't rolling on the NBC hit. Luckily for us, the stars love giving us a look into their lively downtime.
This is This Is Us, behind the scenes...
"Getting punched out by the amazing @chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus," Sylvester Stallone posted on Instagram.
"On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley, this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley," Sylvester Stallone said on Instagram. Stallone will play himself in a war movie opposite Hartley's Kevin.
Article continues below
"My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson," Sylvester Stallone captioned this on Instagram. Stallone and Ventimiglia played father and son on the big screen.
Milo Ventimiglia gives fans a peek at a version of Jack we've never seen before: One with zero facial hair.
Milo Ventimiglia and the This Is Us hair and makeup team say goodbye to Jack's goatee before getting rid of it for the remainder of season one.
Article continues below
Chris Sullivan snaps one final photo from set as he films his last scene of This Is Us' first season.
Milo Ventimiglia grabbed this quick snap of Jack's wedding ring and his work wife Mandy Moore in costume while shooting Jack and Rebecca's big day.
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore pose with Jon Huertas and Wynn Everett between takes.
Article continues below
More wedding day delights courtesy of Milo Ventimiglia.
Mandy Moore does #TeamMiguel no favors by embracing Jon Huertas as Milo Ventimiglia looks on between takes while filming Jack and Rebecca's wedding day.
Mandy Moore make good use of her massive fake belly during her downtime.
Article continues below
A look into what it takes to film one of Mandy Moore's intimate bathroom scenes as Rebecca Pearson.
Time for a quick selfie between takes while the Pearson family supports Kevin in present day.
Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz prove they're just as tight off-screen as their alter egos are on-screen.
Article continues below
Chrissy Metz poses for a quick selfie with the man challenging Toby for her affections, played by Adam Bartley.
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore post with the adorable Lonnie Chavis between takes while filming the instant-classic push-ups episode.
Jon Huertas' iPhone sticks out like sore thumb as he and Milo Ventimiglia pose while filming in the past.
Article continues below
A peek at where the Pearson family king and queen hold court between takes on set.
Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson goof off with Eris Baker and Faithe Herman on set.
Justin Hartley's face says it all as he poses with the ridiculous faux promo poster for his alter ego's old sitcom.
Article continues below
Mandy Moore proves her commitment to the Pearson family's love of the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't an act.
Mandy Moore and Lonnie Chavis show off the uncommon genetic trait they both happen to share.
Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson keep their chemistry alive off camera.
Article continues below
Chris Sullivan and Justin Hartley are all smiles on set.
Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley take a moment to pay their respects to a former occupant of one of their stages at Paramount Studios, Star Trek.
Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and creator Dan Fogelman pose while celebrating the show's Golden Globe nominations.
Article continues below
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose with executive producer and "The Big Day" director Ken Olin.
Justin Hartley catches his breath on the special camera rig designed to film his competitive jogging with Randall in "The Best Washing Machine in the World."
The entire cast gathers for a picture, though there's one glaring absence. Where you at, Jack?
Article continues below
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore grab a selfie with the young Big Three, played to perfection by Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates and Mackenzie Hancsicsak.
Milo Ventimiglia takes us into hair and make-up.
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore pose for a quick shot with the young Big Three in the Pearson family car.
Article continues below
Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia may not share the screen, but they're no strangers.
More Pearson family road trip fun.
Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones are all smiles between takes.
Article continues below
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore pose with two generations of the Big Three.
The Pearsons get silly between takes while filming one very dramatic Yuletide celebration.
MORE: Behind the scenes of Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)