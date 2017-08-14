Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Her Father in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish gets confirmation from Tyler Henry about the next steps in her relationship with her estranged father in this clip from Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"There is a father figure that leaves the family, and then ultimately makes a re-connection. Either when the children are grown up or...do you know anyone who has any Philadelphia connections?" Tyler questions.

Tiffany can't recall if her dad's side of the family has any roots in Philadelphia, before suddenly remembering. "Wait a minute, hold up. He was in Philly when I found him," Tiffany shares.