Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Her Father in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish gets confirmation from Tyler Henry about the next steps in her relationship with her estranged father in this clip from Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"There is a father figure that leaves the family, and then ultimately makes a re-connection. Either when the children are grown up or...do you know anyone who has any Philadelphia connections?" Tyler questions.
Tiffany can't recall if her dad's side of the family has any roots in Philadelphia, before suddenly remembering. "Wait a minute, hold up. He was in Philly when I found him," Tiffany shares.
"My whole point to meet my father was just to know genetically what do I have to expect?" Tiffany explains. "And where the hell your ass been? Where the hell yo' ass was at when I was out here living in the streets?"
"The reason that comes through is because that man's father comes through on the other side, making a connection to you, and talking about basically what would be his sons actions or in-actions," Tyler shares.
"Yes, I reconnected with my dad when I was like 27, and I offered to let him come stay with me and let me take care of him," Tiffany shares. "Then he disappeared again, and now he reappeared. He says he wants to come stay with me now, and there's a part of me that's like, 'Well, you kind of missed that boat.'"
Tyler had some reaffirming words to offer the actress. "It seems to indicate from his dad—presumably his dad who's coming through—the acknowledgement is basically, know what you're responsible for, know what you're not. You're not responsible for him."
