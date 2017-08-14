Will Game of Thrones pit Arya vs. Sansa? Littlefinger's Plot and That Letter Explained

The Stark sisters are being played. Perhaps too easily, but this is the first time Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) have been together in a long while. In the fifth episode of season seven, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) played the Stark women like fiddles.

"Arya is very used to being more clever, more stealthy and smarter than any of the people she's up against. She hasn't dealt with Littlefinger for a while, so she gets roped into spying on somebody who's actually leading her by the nose to something he wants her to have," series co-creator D.B. Weiss said in HBO's Game of Thrones episodic breakdown segment.