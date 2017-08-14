Inside Chris Hemsworth's Adventurous 33rd Birthday Weekend on Orpheus Island

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ginger Zee, Adrian Benjamin

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Reveals She's Pregnant While Delivering the Weather Forecast

This Is Us, Sylvester Stallone

Go Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 2 With Sylvester Stallone

Jason Earles, Katie Drysen, Wedding

Hannah Montana Star Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chris Hemsworth just had "one of the best weekends ever."

In honor of his 33rd birthday, the Thor: Ragnarok actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, invited pals Alan Emery, Natasha Emery, April Munro and Luke Munro to join them for a private getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia. "If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz," Chris told his 11.1 million Instagram followers Sunday night. "It's a must!"

The trip began with a helicopter ride, followed by a jaunt on a private jet (via AVMIN Air Charter); the actor thanked the company "for always giving us the smoothest ride out there."

And that was just the beginning.

The three couples documented their adventures on Instagram as they paddle boarded, rock climbed and snorkeled. Natasha "had the best time" exploring the "hidden gem," writing, "So grateful to call Australia home and to share the fun adventures with my wingman and friends."

There was plenty of PDA, too—especially between Chris and Elsa. "Happy birthday to my koala bear!! @chrishemsworth," the actress said. "Best weekend ever! Love you always and forever!"

See the rest of Chris' birthday photos below:

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Up, Up & Away

Chris brings his friends Alan Emery, Natasha Emery, April Munro and Luke Munro to the Australian island with wife Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Off to a Flying Start

Luke, April, Elsa and Chris snap a selfie in the helicopter.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Almost There

Elsa and Chris fly towards their destination.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

High in the Sky

The three couples book a private jet through AVMIN Air Charter.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Time for Takeoff

Before they can board, they group has to take a silly photo.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Taking a Cat Nap

Chris and Elsa catch some Zs in the air.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Land Ho!

Chris spots Orpheus Island from up above.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Look, Ma! No Hands!

Elsa steals a kiss from Chris during a day at the beach.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Heavy Lifting

Elsa lifts her hunky hubby. "S--t I'm strong," she jokes on Instagram.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Island Living

Natasha shares a pic of Australia's "hidden gem."

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Hard as Rock

Elsa and Chris see rock climbing as a photo shoot opportunity.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

On the Rocks

The group—minus Alan—poses for a photo in Queensland.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Rock 'N' Roll, Man

Not everyone is adventurous as Chris, apparently.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Wading in the Water

Elsa and Chris go paddle boarding together.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Look Behind You!

Chris photobombs April and Luke, who share a paddle board.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Poolside PDA

Elsa and Chris relax and work on their tans.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

The Night Is Still Young

Elsa and Chris take a moment to enjoy the sunset.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Who's Hungry?

The group reviews their dinner menu.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Fathoms Below

Elsa marvels at the marine life.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

A Day in the Sun

Chris dries off in the sun as Elsa finishes snorkeling.

Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Until Next Time

Elsa and Chris celebrate "the best weekend ever."

Article continues below

Chris is enjoying some time off before he promotes Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters Nov. 3.

In the Marvel movie, the titular hero loses his long locks—and not for vanity reasons. Chris explained the significance of Thor's makeover in Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview issue. "When I didn't have the wig on, I instantly felt like I could move and speak and react differently. Once we aesthetically stripped a lot of that away, it allowed the whole thing to take on a different attitude," the actor said. "It felt like a completely different character, and that was hugely liberating and freeing as an actor, because I had become a bit bored with myself."

TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Birthdays , Australia , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.