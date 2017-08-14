Shonda Rhimes Is Leaving ABC for Netflix—but TGIT "Remains Intact"

Plot twist!

Emmy winner Shonda Rhimes is taking her Shondaland production company to Netflix under a multi-year deal to produce new series and other projects, the company announced Sunday. Rhimes' producing partner, Betsy Beers, will also be making the move to the streaming service.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, told E! News in a statement. "Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I've gotten the chance to know Shonda and she's a true Netflixer at heart—she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We're so excited to welcome her to Netflix."

Rhimes, who created megahits like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, also issued a statement. "Shondaland's move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix," Rhimes said. "He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation."