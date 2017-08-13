5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Famously Single Recap: Chad Johnson Kisses Karina Smirnoff and Malika Haqq Gets Real About Split From Ronnie Magro-Ortiz
It was a night for dropping jaws!
With performances by PrettyMuch, Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha and Clean Bandit, as well as slew of celebrity attendees, we were pretty pumped about the 2017 Teen Choice Awards and we were not disappointed!
Additionally, appearances by Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal and the cast of Riverdale certainly kept the audience on its toes.
The show was filled with moments that made us laugh and moments that made us cry, moments that got us up and dancing out of our chairs and moments that had us glued to the TV.
With that being said, here are the 5 biggest jaw-droppers of the night:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
1. #Bughead Is Alive and Well: Fans got to see onscreen and off-screen loves Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who both walked away big winners for their roles in Riverdale, together in the flesh. Before the show, the pair posed with co-stars Casey Cott, Camila Mendes and Ashleigh Murray at the Galen Center.
2. Chris Pratt's Cheery Appearance: While the Guardians of the Galaxy actor was slated to show up tonight, some thought he might not make it given the recent news about his split from wife Anna Faris.
But the funny man turned up and got the audience laughing with an anecdote about lying to an agent to get a role back in the day. The 38-year-old didn't thank son Jack Pratt or his estranged wife, but he did give a shout out to Jesus Christ.
.@Zendaya's speech has us in tears?? #TeenChoiceAwards https://t.co/DSbsEhWyQA pic.twitter.com/nrZuOOd45I— GIPHY (@GIPHY) August 14, 2017
3. Ladies Inspiring Teens: Both Zendaya and Fifth Harmony broke from the levity of the evening to talk about their concerns about what's going on in the world outside.
Zendaya said in her impassioned acceptance speech for Choice Summer Movie Actress: "With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that is happening not only in the world, but in our country right now, I need all you young people, I need all you guys to be educated, I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention."
She continued, "I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happening. So make sure that you stay educated and that you do not let people tell you what you think you should feel. Because you are the leaders, you're the future leaders of the world, you're the future presidents, the future senators, and you guys are the ones who are gonna make this world better."
4. Maroon 5 Pulled a Fast One on the Audience: In Adam Levine's acceptance speech after being honored with the Decade Award win, the music man said that he was looking to put out the band's "sixth and final album" in November. After seeing some seriously shocked faces, the new dad said of his band, which was formed in 2002, "I am joking. We are never going to go away."
5. PrettyMuch Was Pretty Awesome: Simon Cowell's new boy band made their debut and warmed that place in our hearts that One Direction went. The crew of cuties sang and danced it out to their debut single "Would You Mind" yesterday and our hearts may have skipped a beat.