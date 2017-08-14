Girl on Top 2017: Vote in Round 1 For Your Favorite TV Actress

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Deal & Grey's Anatomy: Why There's No Reason to Worry

Star Trek: Discovery, Sonequa Martin-Green

What Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Has to Say About the Reaction to Her Casting

This Is Us, Sylvester Stallone

Go Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 2 With Sylvester Stallone

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Girl On Top

Warner Bros./HBO/ABC/BBC

Let the voting begin!

Girl on Top 2017 has officially launched, meaning it's now time to start voting for your favorite TV actresses. Round one is always stacked, but this year it was especially difficult to narrow down the choices to 64. Somehow, we managed to do it, and now it's all up to you! 

You can vote for as many ladies as you want as many times as you want, and the 32 actors with the most votes will make it to the next round, which will be tournament-style.

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

This round will remain open until 5 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, August 16, meaning you've got about two days to make your votes count, so get to it! 

Girl on Top 2017: Round 1
Vote for your favorite TV actress:
16.7
2.5
4.1
40.4
0.2
0.2
0.0
1.0
1.5
3.2
3.2
0.5
0.2
1.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.1
2.8
0.7
0.7
0.3
0.2
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.3
2.0
1.0
7.9
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
2.9
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.2
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.