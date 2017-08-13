Chris Pratt Makes First On-Stage Appearance Since Anna Faris Split at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Just one week after Chris Pratt made the shocking announcement that he and wife Anna Faris were legally separating, the Jurassic World actor hit the stage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards tonight to accept the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award.
The actor, who was decked out in a John Varvatos jacket, appeared to be in good spirits despite the sad news.
In addition to the win, he and Zoe Saldana were also nominated for Choice MovieShip for their performances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Despite some trying times, Pratt, who did not do the red carpet for the event, showed no signs of sadness as he accepted the surfboard, which was presented by Millie Bobby Brown, Maddie Ziegler and Grace VanderWaal.
"Wow. Thank you! I love you, too. Thank you!," he began. "What an honor and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards. Thank you, Millie, Maddie, Grace. Give it up for the gals."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The former Parks & Rec actor then told a fun anecdote: "When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, 'Wow. Bro you must surf?' And I said 'Yeah' and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you."
Despite the joking nature, he did get serious about his gratitude, giving it up Jesus. He said, "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ."
He also made sure to give a shout out to Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn, whom the actor said was coming back for a third.
The 38-year-old star has had anything but a lazy Sunday. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor was spotted at church in Los Angeles earlier today. The star was seen smiling as he exited a car and headed inside with his 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt.
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," read a message posted on Pratt's Facebook page, signed by both actors last Sunday. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Pratt's casual public appearance earlier today was a far cry from the lights, cameras and action of tonight's fun-filled awards show.