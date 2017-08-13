Bruno Mars Releases Sexy "Versace on the Floor" Video Starring Zendaya

Surprise!

Bruno Mars has released a new music video for his sensual ballad "Versace on the Floor," starring none other than Zendaya!

The video features the glittering actress dancing around to the Mars' smooth tune as the singer plays the piano. The scintillating video is directed by Mars himself and Cameron Duddy. It also features ensembles by none other than the song's namesake—Versace.

Zendaya, 20, is a perfect match for Bruno's latest endeavor; In addition to her stunning looks, she is a Bruno fan, as she had paid tribute to him in May, channeling his look with a performance of his song "24K Magic" on Lip Sync Battle. She competed against her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland.

In addition, the Disney Channel, Spider-Man: Homecoming actress and fashionista has showcased many gorgeous looks by the Versace fashion brand over the years.