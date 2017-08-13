Best Dressed at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards: Victoria Justice, Zendaya and More Stars Who Wowed

When it comes to awards shows, there are a lot more winners than there are losers. The same applies to red carpets. While not everyone can get an A in fashion sense, there were plenty of stars who got more than a passing grade on the red carpet tonight.
As dozens of singers, actors and athletes of all ages flocked to USC's Galen Center tonight for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, all eyes were on what the stars were wearing from head to toe even before the fun-filled show began.
Zendaya, Ne-Yo and Melissa Benoist are just some of the well-dressed stars whose style caught our eyes.
Check out those stars and the other fashion statements that made their mark. Let's dig in!
Victoria Justice dazzles in her white-on-white ensemble.
Yara Shahidi was on point in her athleisure look when she hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards.
Wearing an embroidered matching ensemble, Maddie Ziegler turned heads in her pick.
Paris Jackson was blooming in her feminine floral frock.
Melissa Benoist revved it up in an asymmetrical black look.
Lucy Hale donned a rose and gold mini-dress that was the envy of the night.
Ne-Yo kept it cool with his slick style at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Millie Bobby Brown shows off her quirky style with yellow frock and eccentric sunglasses.
Zendaya was on trend with her sleepwear-inspired Teen Choice Awards outfit.
Lili Reinhart mixed up with sexy and feminine when she paired a leotard with a lace frock at the award show.
Candace Cameron-Bure rocks a lace to with leather pants.
