Best Dressed at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards: Victoria Justice, Zendaya and More Stars Who Wowed

by Meg Swertlow |

When it comes to awards shows, there are a lot more winners than there are losers. The same applies to red carpets. While not everyone can get an A in fashion sense, there were plenty of stars who got more than a passing grade on the red carpet tonight.

As dozens of singers, actors and athletes of all ages flocked to USC's Galen Center tonight for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, all eyes were on what the stars were wearing from head to toe even before the fun-filled show began.

Zendaya, Ne-Yo and Melissa Benoist are just some of the well-dressed stars whose style caught our eyes.

Check out those stars and the other fashion statements that made their mark. Let's dig in!

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Victoria Justice

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

White Hot

Victoria Justice dazzles in her white-on-white ensemble.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Yara Shahidi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Track

Yara Shahidi was on point in her athleisure look when she hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Maddie Ziegler

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dance It Out

Wearing an embroidered matching ensemble, Maddie Ziegler turned heads in her pick.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Paris Jackson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Flower Power

Paris Jackson was blooming in her feminine floral frock.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Melissa Benoist

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Super Style

Melissa Benoist revved it up in an asymmetrical black look.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lucy Hale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pretty Little Style

Lucy Hale donned a rose and gold mini-dress that was the envy of the night.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ne-Yo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peace Out

Ne-Yo kept it cool with his slick style at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Millie Bobby Brown, Instagram

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sunny Daze

Millie Bobby Brown shows off her quirky style with yellow frock and eccentric sunglasses.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Zendaya, Instagram

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sleeper Hit

Zendaya was on trend with her sleepwear-inspired Teen Choice Awards outfit.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lili Reinhart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lovely Lace

Lili Reinhart mixed up with sexy and feminine when she paired a leotard with a lace frock at the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Candace Cameron-Bure

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Leather and Frills

Candace Cameron-Bure rocks a lace to with leather pants.

TAGS/ 2017 Teen Choice Awards , Riverdale , Top Stories
