Teen Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jake Paul, the Stars of Dance Moms and More

Kids and adults of all ages better gather around, because one of summer's biggest parties is about to begin.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are here—meaning your favorite stars from sports, music, movies, TV and more are traveling to the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles in hopes of picking up a world-famous surfboard.
While we wish everyone could be a winner, some will simply be able to enjoy a star-studded evening at the awards show that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
And did we mention Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and the cast of Riverdale are all confirmed to appear? Because that's totally what's going down tonight.
But that's not all—Maroon 5 is also set to take home the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the band’s evolution over the past 10 years.
The show also promises performances by Louis Tomlinson and BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, the live show promises plenty of surprises.
Before we get to all the winners and must-see moments, we have to talk about the fashion. From the fun and funky to the random and dare we say ridiculous, we have all your stars' looks from head to toe in our massive gallery updating below. Let's get this party started.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star looks absolutely fab in her pajama-inspired ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Bella twins are double trouble on the blue carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Mick star goes for lace on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The producer brings his daughter, who stars on the show Love, to the award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Big Sick actor goes for jeans and a t-shirt for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
V-Hudge's outfit is out of this world!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Stranger Things star is a vision in yellow.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars actress opts for ornate dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The singer, who is performing during the award show, opts for a corseted look for the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pretty Little Liars star is winning in a white cut-out frock.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 11-year-old child star suits up in pink for the star-studded event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The rapper and some pals opt for casual ensembles for the event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The yellow-haired singer is pretty in electric pink.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The singer opts for a feathered frock for the night's festivities.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The red-headed Riverdale star opts for some short-shorts at the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "Miss Independent" singer is looking super cool at the teen-geared award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fresh Off the Boat star smiles wide at the Teen Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Disney star rocks red at the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Dance Moms star steps up on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The former Full House stars and her daughters go for lace on the blue carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Famous in Love star slips on a jean jacket for the fun-filled bash.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The star goes for a colorful creation at the award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
YouTube personality looked super cool on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Brothers Ayleo and Mateo Bowles attend the award show in style.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Dance Moms star is rocking red at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The personality attends the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.
