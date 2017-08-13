The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals She Lost Twins in Miscarriage

On Sunday, Vienna wrote about her devastating loss in an emotional and lengthy post. "On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other," wrote the reality star.

"They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though. Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them," recounted Vienna.

In the post, Vienna revealed that she lost the twins on August 5 and that she had to have emergency surgery during the ordeal.

"My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days."