Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Happy first anniversary to Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart!
The actor and comedian and his pregnant wife paid tribute to each other on Instagram Sunday with sweet messages and photos from their wedding.
"Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine," Kevin wrote, alongside a photo of the two dancing. In the pic, taken by wedding photographer Suzanne Delawar, Eniko is wearing a white semi-sheer, sleeveless, lace and tulle Vera Wang mermaid gown and double-tier cathedral-length veil.. "Thank u for all that you do."
Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level...Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do..." Kevin wrote. "Thank you for turning my house into home...Thank you for simply making me Happy....You are & will forever be my "Rib"....1 year down & the rest of our life to go....Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!! #Harts"
Kevin and Eniko had wed on Aug. 13, 2016 at a private estate near Santa Barbara, California in front of friends and family, including his daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, who served as his best man. This past May, on Mother's Day, the happy couple announced Eniko is pregnant with their first child together. They are expecting a boy.
Eniko posted three photos from their wedding, including a shot of the two walking back up the aisle after exchanging vows, with his children and the officiant watching.
"8.13.16 I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together," she wrote. "When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 1 year down..Forever to go! #HartilyYours Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!"
The two are spending their anniversary in Hawaii, as seen in videos Eniko posted on her Instagram Stories feed.
The pair's first wedding anniversary comes less than a month after photos of Kevin and a mystery woman sitting together in the backseat of a car surfaced online and spurred cheating rumors. Kevin wrote on Instagram at the time, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS." He also told ET the speculation was "absolutely not true."
A source told E! News at the time Eniko "was not happy with what was shot and how the media exposed him in that light."
Days later, the two jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for vacation with friends.
"They both thought it was a good time to get away and relax," the source said. "When everything went down last week, Kevin explained to Eniko nothing happened and that he would never cheat on her."
"They are working it out and the main priority for the two is to stay strong and have a healthy baby," the source added. "Breaking up is not in the cards. That's Kevin's ride-or-die lady, always has been and always will [be]."