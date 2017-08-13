Chris Pratt Is All Smiles in First Appearance Since Anna Faris Split Announcement

Chris Pratt appeared to be in high spirits Sunday as he was photographed in public for the first time since he and wife Anna Faris announced they are ending their marriage.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star was seen smiling as he exited a car and headed to a church in Los Angeles.

He and Faris, 40, announced exactly one week ago that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. The two are parents to a 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt.