Amanda Stanton Pleased With How Bachelor in Paradise Addresses Scandal on TV: "We Answered Questions"

Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton is pleased with the way producers handled the scandal that shut down production and says that viewers' questions about it will be answered on the show.

Filming of the ABC dating reality show was halted temporarily in June amid two producers' complaints that a hook-up between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson may not have been consensual. The studio eventually cleared the show of any misconduct. An intimate encounter between Corinne and DeMario is shown on the series, as seen in a recent sneak peek video, as is footage of them speaking to producers after the shut-down.

"Everyone knows the situation with the pause in filming and I think that they handled it really well and the way they show it—I think they turned something kinda crazy into a good situation," Amanda told E! News exclusively. "We talk about it. And then after the break, it's just normal Paradise stuff. Back to the normal thing and it's pretty wild this season."

"I think it was good with the way that we addressed it," Amanda continued. "We answered questions, we talk about everything so I think it will answer everyone's questions and everyone will be able to move on from it."

The reality star made her comments at GBK Productions' pre-Teen Choice Awards celebrity gift lounge and family carnival this weekend.