Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Gives Birth to Baby Girl

...and baby makes four!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed a baby girl Saturday.

"Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," the singer wrote on Instagram Sunday morning, alongside a photo of the three.

Their newest bundle of love comes just months after the country star and his lady love adopted daughter, Willa Gray Akins in May.

"I can't believe that we have two daughters!!" Thomas Rhett wrote. "My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours...She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers... #outnumbered."