Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Gives Birth to Baby Girl

...and baby makes four!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed a baby girl Saturday.

"Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," the singer wrote on Instagram Sunday morning, alongside a photo of the three.

Their newest bundle of love comes just months after the country star and his lady love adopted daughter, Willa Gray Akins in May. 

"I can't believe that we have two daughters!!" Thomas Rhett wrote. "My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours...She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers... #outnumbered."

 

"Our baby girl is here," Lauren wrote on her own page, alongside the same pic. "Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister."

In February, the couple shared the double-dose of baby news with fans via social media. The twosome took to Instagram to say that Lauren was expecting and that the couple would also be adopting a baby from Africa. 

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

On Feb. 15, Lauren wrote, "OH BABY! actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017."

True to their word, the expecting couple adopted Willa on May 12.

E! News previously reported that the couple first met the 18-month-old in 2016 while Lauren was visiting Willa's home in Uganda on a trip with 147 Million Orphans. Before officially adopting Willa, Lauren and Thomas Rhett have made over a dozen trips to the country.

As for how she discovered she was with child, Lauren realized she was pregnant while on safari in Africa after she and Thomas had temporarily stopped trying on their own. After struggling to conceive, they decided to adopt, she told People magazine.

"When we began the adoption process, we said, 'Let's wait, let's give this adopted child his or her time with us and then we'll continue our family'," said Lauren. "So I was convinced it was food poisoning."

"We tried to get pregnant for a little bit before," admitted the 27-year-old. "It was a good chunk of time and our family is extremely fertile, so I was expecting it to happen easily. I was like, 'Maybe this is the Lord's way of telling me adoption is what he wants me to do.' And I was okay with that."

The couple adorably met as kindergartners. The pair were married on Oct. 12, 2012, and will be celebrating their five-year anniversary soon.

Congrats, you four!

