Tom Cruise Apparently Injured While Performing Mission: Impossible 6 Stunt

Tom Cruise appeared to suffer an injury on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in London Sunday after slamming into a building as part of a stunt.

The 55-year-old actor, who has for years performed his own stunts for the spy film franchise, had tried to run and jump from a platform onto another structure while wearing a safety wire. He appeared to leap too soon and hit the building, as seen in a video posted on TMZ.

He is then seen pulling himself up and limping over to crew members filming a few feet away. Crew members on the other side them help hoist and maneuver him back to the platform, where he is escorted away.

The extent of Cruise's injury is unknown. His rep had no immediate comment.