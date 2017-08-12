Nicki Minaj's Racy New Photo Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Wow!
Nicki Minaj certainly made sure to grab some attention when she posted this eye-catching photo on her Instagram earlier today. In the image, the rap queen looks over her shoulder and shows off her assets, wearing a black leotard, wide belt, sky-high heels, complete with silver fringed chaps.
Nicki the Ninja was also armed with a blonde wig and a killer stare for the belfie. The jaw-dropping image has no caption but that stare may be all the fierceness a viewer could handle.
This isn't the first time the fast-talking 34-year-old's posted an image of this outfit for all her Barbies to see. On July 31, the "Anaconda" rapper posted the forward-facing image, sans belt, along with the caption, "New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper."
Check out the rest of Nicki's sexiest Instagrams...
The "Anaconda" singer has rapper Meek Mill pinned to the couch (with her boobs)! Seems like he's trying to remain calm.
Minaj is certainly flaunting it in this selfie of her in a haltered ensemble.
Looks like Rihanna is liking what she sees. "They're right here waiting for u Island gal," Minaj insta-captioned the pic as a tease.
Nicki Minaj/Instagram
It wouldn't be a Nicki pic if her cleavage wasn't a part of the picture, but this sexy dynamic trio photographed together makes this Instagram picture hot, hot, hot!
Minaj strikes a pose in a revealing netted ensemble.
The singer shows some major cleavage as she gets all veiled up for a performance for The Pinkprint Tour. Minaj captioned the pic with lyrics to her song "Grand Piano."
Rapper shows off killer curves in this sexy leotard.
Nicki shows off her killer curves during a modeling shoot.
"5 more lbs to go"
Nicki shows off her curves.
"I was falling n @grizzleemusic just kept on shooting. Lol"
The sexy rapper shows off her cleavage.
Nicki shows off her skill son the beach.
Nicki flashes her pearly whites.
The hip-hop star sheds her wild makeup.
"Behind the scenes. Shot by @grizzleemusic"
Nicki gives fans a peek at her super sexy video outfit.
Nicki shows lots of boob in nipple pasties.
We're not quite sure what Nicki is doing here.
Nicki cops a feel of her breast!
"I really like u"
'Hello kitty slippers"
"Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?"
Crotch shot!
Where's her whip?
"Putting this one on a T-Shirt"
