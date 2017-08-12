Anna Paquin Was Amused Her True Blood Sex Scene Was Accidentally Shown on BBC Newscast

The mystery of Boobgate has been solved!

As you scrolled bleary-eyed down your Facebook feed this week, avoiding posts about impending nuclear winter and various mindless memes from relatives you thought you'd hidden, you may have read a headline about footage of a topless woman being screened accidentally on a TV in the background during a BBC newscast in the U.K.

Popular nude scene online archivist Mr. Skin identified the video as a sex scene from True Blood, featuring main star Anna Paquin.

"MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS," she tweeted Friday. "Now that I know what u guys were talking about...this some of the funniest s--t I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple."