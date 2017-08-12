What Backstreet Boys Are Doing on 20th Anniversary of Debut U.S. Album

On Aug. 12, 1997, the Backstreet Boys released a self-titled album that made them superstars in their native U.S.
The record, which contains hits such as "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)" and "All I Have to Give," was released more than a year after their dropped their first-ever album, also called Backstreet Boys, in Europe, Asia and Canada. The boy band, made up of Kentucky cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, as well as AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, was founded in 1993 in Florida, where the latter three singers grew up.
"What a 20 years it's been!" read a message posted on the group's Instagram page Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of their U.S. debut album. "To each and every one of you who's been a part of this journey, thank you! We love you all. #20YearsBackstreetAlbum."
Over the past two decades, after selling millions of records and starting families, the group continues to perform together.
The Backstreet Boys began a concert residency, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas earlier this year. The group is currently on a break from the show.
This summer, the Backstreet Boys are among the opening acts for Florida Georgia Line. They performed at two of the band's shows in July and will perform at a third at Wrigley Field in Chicago Saturday, the 20th anniversary of their 1997 self-titled album.
Richardson, 45, traveled to the city with his family. He and wife Kristin are parents to sons Mason, 10, and Maxwell, 4.
Richardson posted on his Instagram page a photo of Mason sitting in Wrigley Field at the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals MLB game. The boy is wearing a jersey for Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.
McLean posted on his Instagram Stories feed a video of him and Carter driving in Chicago.
"Just got to Chi-Town and me and this guy are stuck in traffic for 22 hours," he said. "Hopefully, not 22 hours."
"We have been before," Carter said.
Dorough and his wife Leigh flew by themselves to Chicago for a mommy-daddy-only trip. They are parents to sons James, 8, and Holden, 4.
On Thursday, Dorough posted a cute video of Holden singing the Backstreet Boys' breakout hit, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."
The Backstreet Boys will return to Las Vegas in November for more gigs. Their concert residency continues through mid-February 2018.