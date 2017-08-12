Aaron Carter Gets Emotional Onstage at Gay Bar After Coming Out as Bisexual

Aaron Carter got emotional onstage this week at his first show since he publicly revealed he is bisexual.

Last weekend, the 29-year-old singer opened up about his sexuality on Twitter, saying that he was about 13 when he "started to find boys and girls attractive" and that over the next few years, he had a "few relationships with girls" and "an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Carter performed at Hamburger Mary's, a gay-friendly bar and restaurant, near his hometown of Tampa, Florida Thursday and gave a special shout-out to his fans after wiping away tears.

"I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and your support for the LGBT community and my announcement. It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man," he said, drawing cheers, as seen in a video posted on TMZ.

"That motherf--ker right there is gorgeous, you're gorgeous, he's kinda cute," he said, pointing to members of the audience. "It is what it is. I am who I am."