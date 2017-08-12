Aaron Carter Gets Emotional Onstage at Gay Bar After Coming Out as Bisexual

Aaron Carter got emotional onstage this week at his first show since he publicly revealed he is bisexual.

Last weekend, the 29-year-old singer opened up about his sexuality on Twitter, saying that he was about 13 when he "started to find boys and girls attractive" and that over the next few years, he had a "few relationships with girls" and "an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Carter performed at Hamburger Mary's, a gay-friendly bar and restaurant, near his hometown of Tampa, Florida Thursday and gave a special shout-out to his fans after wiping away tears.

"I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and your support for the LGBT community and my announcement. It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man," he said, drawing cheers, as seen in a video posted on TMZ.

"That motherf--ker right there is gorgeous, you're gorgeous, he's kinda cute," he said, pointing to members of the audience. "It is what it is. I am who I am."

He then introduced his next song, "Hard to Love," which he wrote about his ex-girlfriend, Madison Parker. A day after Carter shared his Twitter post about his sexuality, his rep announced the two had broken up.

"To be honest with you, I'm really f--king hard to love," Carter told the crowd. "So I wrote this song about my ex-girlfriend that I just left. So, bye Felicia! This song is about her."

After his Twitter post and breakup with Parker, Carter said on The Bert Show this week that coming out publicly "felt like it was something that I needed to do."

"I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to]," he said. "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways."

He said that currently, he's "a single man," adding, "Whether I should be with a woman or a man is my decision, no one else's."

