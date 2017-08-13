Life of Kylie Recap: Kylie Jenner Proves She's the Boss in Her Professional Life

"I definitely have like a lot of patience unless you're affecting like my time," she said. "I definitely had to learn how to balance between friendship and business, just trying to take on the boss role and standing up for myself, because people do take advantage of you."

When it came to her makeup line, the mogul talked about how hands on she is when it comes to creating her products. "A lot of people think I'm not involved, but it's really important to me to have control over my own things," she said.

That's why she was so upset to learn counterfeit lip kits and eyeshadows were being sold using dangerous and harmful ingredients.