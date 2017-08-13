Life of Kylie Recap: Kylie Jenner Proves She's the Boss in Her Professional Life

She's the b-o-s-s!
Kylie Jenner opened up about what it's like to be the CEO of her Kylie Cosmetics empire on Sunday night's episode of Life of Kylie. "The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the 'trying to figure it out' stage or in college," she said. "Me, it's like major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuck in a 19-year-old's body."
The reality star admitted because she's so young it was important for her to find the right balance between playtime and professionalism with her team. Because as the woman in charge, there were times when she just needs to put her foot down.
"I definitely have like a lot of patience unless you're affecting like my time," she said. "I definitely had to learn how to balance between friendship and business, just trying to take on the boss role and standing up for myself, because people do take advantage of you."
When it came to her makeup line, the mogul talked about how hands on she is when it comes to creating her products. "A lot of people think I'm not involved, but it's really important to me to have control over my own things," she said.
That's why she was so upset to learn counterfeit lip kits and eyeshadows were being sold using dangerous and harmful ingredients.
"I'm thinking about all the kids thinking that this is my product and that it's safe," she said. "Their lips are swelling up and they're getting blisters and they're lips are getting stuck together because there's glue or gasoline in it."
So, Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods decided to take matters into their own hands and go find the fakes for themselves!
Watch what went down in this week's episode above!
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE