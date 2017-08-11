Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has No Time for Kenya Moore's Latest Instagram With Husband Marc Daly

Instagram/Getty Images
Instagram/Getty Images
Things still aren't peaches and cream when it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore's relationship.
With the Real Housewives of Atlanta currently in production, it appears these two co-stars still aren't seeing eye-to-eye.
In an Instagram posted Friday night, Kenya decided to celebrate her husband's birthday in New York City.
"Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything," she shared online. "Your wife for life #MrsDaly." Sounds like a drama-free post right? Oh, just you wait Bravoholics.
Once The Shade Room decided to repost on social media, Kim decided to share her two cents and comment with one word. "Lies!!"
As for Kenya's original post, it's still up. Fans and followers, however, are unable to comment.
Real Housewives fans know that this isn't the first time Kim (and her family) have found themselves in a feud with Kenya. Just last month, Brielle Biermann took to Twitter and threw some major shade to her mom's co-star.
"Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch," she tweeted to her followers. When someone asked why she didn't @ her, Brielle responded, "I don't need to! She stalks me and my mom."
As to what led to the not-so-private message, it all centers around a conversation held at NeNe Leakes' annual white party.
"Kenya started trash-talking Brielle which really set Kim off," our insider shared. "You do not talk about her children. She is a very protective mama bear. There is definitely no love lost between Kim and Kenya."
Don't Be Tardy and Real Housewives of Atlanta return soon to Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)