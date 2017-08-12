2017 Teen Choice Awards: 5 Things to Know About the Big Event

Surf's up! The 2017 Teen Choice Awards is right around the corner.
As the red carpet rolls out in front of USC's Galen Center for tomorrow evening's festivities, E! News is breaking down the must-know details about the jam-packed event. Pop culture fanatics ages 13-19 have cast their vote in a ton of categories recognizing the year's achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, as well as the world wide web. Long story short, it's finally time to reveal the winners!
Aside from a star-studded red carpet, plenty of musical acts will grace the stage with standout performances (Here's looking at you, Rita Ora) as well as presenters like Lucy Hale and the cast of Riverdale to name a few.
So without further ado, grab a surfboard and hang ten for this year's 2017 TCAs.
1. Winner, Winner: The night hasn't even officially started, and there are four celebs going home big winners. Miley Cyruswill accept the Ultimate Choice Award, while her former Disney Channel pal Vanessa Hudgens is set to receive the first-ever #SeeHer Award for embodying the push for realistic female portrayals in the media. Meanwhile, Maroon 5 will take the stage in recognition of the Decade Award and Bruno Mars is being honored with the Visionary Award. Congratulations are most definitely in order!
2. Paulinators Taking Over: Listen up, Jake Paul stans! The YouTube star and social media sensation will preside over the inaugural Teen Fest, a three-hour festival with musical performances and so much more leading up to the Teen Choice Awards. Can't make it downtown Los Angeles for the free event? Teen Fest will stream exclusively on YouTube throughout the day.
3. The Next 1D?: For those still mourning One Direction's absence, look no further than PRETTYMUCH. The Simon Cowell-organized boy band will perform their debut single "Would You Mind" at the Teen Choice Awards, and we're pretty sure our hearts already melted. To learn more about PRETTYMUCH and what they're all about, check this out!
Other performers set to take the stage include Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha, KYLE and Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd and more.
4. Let's Hear it for the Nominees: After all, isn't this an award ceremony? Selena Gomez leads the pack with 11 nominations followed by Justin Bieber with nine. The ladies of Pretty Little Liars are going head to head with their nominations as Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario are all competing against each other for Choice Drama TV Actress.
5. Plenty of Star Power: Chris Pratt is expected to attend the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, marking what would be his first public appearance since announcing his surprise split from Anna Faris. Other celebrities slated to appear in some capacity include Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne and the cast of Riverdale.
Will you tune in? Let us know in the comments!
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards airs Sunday, August 13 on Fox.