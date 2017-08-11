Judge Throws Out DJ's Case Against Taylor Swift in Ongoing Groping Trial

Taylor Swift just earned a major legal victory in her ongoing sexual assault trial against Colorado DJ David Mueller.

A federal judge dismissed Muller's claim against Swift on Friday, claiming he couldn't prove the pop star ruined his career over allegations that he groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet, E! News can confirm. The judge cited lack of evidence and witness testimony.

As a result, Swift will not be held liable for his subsequent firing from KYGO radio station. Mueller was seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Additionally, four of the five claims made by Mueller against Frank Bell, her radio liaison, and mom Andrea Swift were dismissed. Andrea and Frank remain defendants in his first suit alleging tortious interference with prospective business relations.

This, as well as the pop star's sexual assault and battery countersuit, will move ahead to jury deliberation next Monday. Both parties will receive 60 minutes for closing statements, as well as an opening statement and rebuttal. Swift is seeking $1 in damages.

Her legal team filed a motion earlier today to throw out Mueller's case entirely without jury deliberation, citing insufficient evidence.