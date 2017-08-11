Alex Rodriguez Confesses Jennifer Lopez Is a "Much Better Athlete Than Me"

In the game of fitness, Alex Rodriguez may not want to face off against Jennifer Lopez.
While he's one of the best players to grace the baseball field, the former New York Yankees infielder admits that his girlfriend knows how to break a sweat and work hard in and out of any gym.
"We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she's a much better athlete than me," Alex shared with E! News exclusively at the UFC Gym grand opening in Kendall, Fla. "She's a former track star from junior high."
As for where or how she trains, Alex knows that she'll be stopping at the UFC Gym sooner rather than later.
"She'll be here. She goes to TruFusion," he shared. "She does all types of workouts which I don't try to keep up."
After playing his final game of baseball in August of 2016, Alex has taken a new turn in his career as a baseball analyst and sports broadcaster. In addition, he recently signed on to contribute to Good Morning America as well as continue his work with Fox Sports and CNBC.
Through all his work commitments and trips to the gym, Alex is also enjoying time with Jennifer.
While fans may think the athlete has a jam-packed schedule, Jennifer isn't bored by any means. When asked to name something he's learned about his leading lady, Alex couldn't help but gush about her work ethic.
"I think humility, work ethic, what an incredible daughter and mother she is and just a great team player," he gushed. "I've never seen anyone work and have the type of work ethic as she does."
The couple that works hard together, stays together!
To hear more from Alex Rodriguez, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.