Bella Hadid Chills at This NYC Hot Spot

Take away the hustle and bustle of the city, add green smoothies, massages and nail art and you pretty much have the recipe to happiness.

Near the corner of Essex and Stanton in NYC, this happiness (or rather chill) awaits, thanks to Cyndi Ramirez. It's called Chillhouse, and you can go there for a manicure, massage or even...a beer. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, that's how it started, as an idea.

"My husband and I were looking for a place to get massages one day, when it dawned on us that there wasn't a spa environment that appealed to us," the owner told E! News. "Our options were either seedy and cheap or luxury and expensive. We realized right then and there there was a void in the spa space." So, they created Chillhouse to fill the void with an attainable, relatable beauty experience smack in the middle of the city.