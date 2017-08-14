Bella Hadid Chills at This NYC Hot Spot

Meg Kackley / E!
Take away the hustle and bustle of the city, add green smoothies, massages and nail art and you pretty much have the recipe to happiness.
Near the corner of Essex and Stanton in NYC, this happiness (or rather chill) awaits, thanks to Cyndi Ramirez. It's called Chillhouse, and you can go there for a manicure, massage or even...a beer. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, that's how it started, as an idea.
"My husband and I were looking for a place to get massages one day, when it dawned on us that there wasn't a spa environment that appealed to us," the owner told E! News. "Our options were either seedy and cheap or luxury and expensive. We realized right then and there there was a void in the spa space." So, they created Chillhouse to fill the void with an attainable, relatable beauty experience smack in the middle of the city.
Want to learn how this idea turned into Bella Hadid's chill zone? Check out the full interview below!
What was your first job?
Like first ever? I was a child model, so I did mostly that growing up. My first "normal" job was at a tanning salon. First internship was at Stuart Weitzman, and first full-time job was at a fashion startup consultancy called Third Wave Fashion.
What's the most daring career risk you've taken?
Starting my own business! Opening up Chillhouse was definitely a risk as it's a very new concept—and one that I didn't have prior experience in, but I think that's what makes it so exciting.
Who are your career heroes?
I've always looked up to Norma Kamali (who is now a friend and mentor!), Sophia Amoruso and Emily Weiss. I see myself in all of these women and aspire to have similar careers to them.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
No matter who you work for and how much you love your job, you should always work on your personal brand. It actually changed my life.
What's the best part about your career?
That I can make my own schedule and I get to meet and collaborate with so many incredible people and brands.
Why nails and massages?
To me, relaxation starts with your hands. We're always working with them, so they're a body part that requires a TON of TLC. Massage services are the epitome of a relaxing service. We wanted to create a space that had a couple of stages of relaxation. Cafe, nails, and massage; the experience gets more relaxing as you work your way through the property.
Who designs the nail art? Where does the inspiration come from?
We have an amazing nail artist called Eda, aka Lady Fancy Nails. She is an artist first and foremost whose chosen canvas is now nails. She has an impeccable eye and a love of lines and geometric shapes. I knew she'd understand our brand and would be able to execute designs for all levels of nail art aficionados.
Who was the first celeb to come into the Chillhouse?
Bella Hadid!
Tell us about your office décor.
We work out of Chillhouse!
Finish the below sentences.
Today for lunch I had…
Haven't eaten yet! I had a CLEAN shake for breakfast.
The first website I log onto every day is…
The last thing I Googled was…
hotels in Rome
My usual coffee order is…
I'm an iced green tea girl.
If I wasn't doing this job, I'd be…
Running partnerships and business development for a lifestyle brand.
List five things on your desk right now…
My laptop, phone, iced green tea, notebook and Bose headphones.
For the first time ever, chillin' can truly be a part of your career.