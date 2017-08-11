Lauren Conrad Selling L.A. Home for $4.5 Million While Retaining Laguna Beach Property

Conrad had recently sold a 5-bedroom home in the posh Los Angeles coastal community of Pacific Palisades. She bought the property in 2015 for a $4.4 million and sold it this past May for $4.75 million.

In 2016, she sold a newly renovated 2-bedroom Beverly Hills penthouse condo for $2.8 million—more than double the $1.35 million she paid in 2012.

In 2011, during the housing crisis, Conrad sold the Spanish-style 3-bedroom Hollywood house she lived in on The Hills for an even $2 million—a loss; She had purchased the property in 2008 for $2.36 million, renovated it and rented it out for a couple of years.

The house had become a tourist attraction due to her and her show's popularity and paparazzi were also often spotted lurking around it.

"You can hear the tour guides like, 'Just yesterday, we saw Lauren Conrad pulling into her driveway and she stopped to get the mail,'" Conrad told E! News at the time. "And Lo [Lauren Bosworth] was walking down the street one day and they were like, 'Here on the left we have a celebrity dog walker walking Chloe.' They knew my dog's name and Lo was like, 'They just called me a celebrity dog walker!' "

Conrad also said at the time she "would love to return to Orange County," adding, "L.A. is a really young city and it's great for now, but eventually I'm going to want to settle down a little bit."