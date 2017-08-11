Daphne Oz Is Leaving The Chew After Six Seasons

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images
Daphne Oz is parting ways with The Chew.
The co-host announced her exit from the ABC daytime talk show on social media Friday, releasing a heartfelt statement about the six seasons she spent with The Chew. "It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5! thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me," Daphne captioned a group photo with fellow hosts Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly.
Daphne, who is the daughter of famed TV personality Dr. Oz, joined The Chew in its first season back in 2011. She was known for bringing a healthy-living perspective to the show, as well as recipe ideas from her cookbooks including The Dorm Room Diet and The Happy Cook.
It's currently unclear what led to Daphne's departure, but she is expecting her third child with husband John Jovanovic in the near future.
A spokesperson for The Chew told TV Line , who was first to report the news, there are currently no plans in place to replace Oz.
"She is one of the greatest natural broadcasters I have ever worked with," The Chew's creator and executive producer Gordon Elliott told the outlet in a statement. "The moment she sat at the table with Mario, Clinton, Michael and Carla, I knew we had a great television show. Her chemistry, honesty and intelligence are her trademarks, and they will stand with her wherever she goes."
Oz is also currently a judge on Food Network's Cooks vs. Cons.
