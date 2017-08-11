Daphne Oz Is Leaving The Chew After Six Seasons

Daphne Oz is parting ways with The Chew.

The co-host announced her exit from the ABC daytime talk show on social media Friday, releasing a heartfelt statement about the six seasons she spent with The Chew. "It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5! thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me," Daphne captioned a group photo with fellow hosts Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly.

Daphne, who is the daughter of famed TV personality Dr. Oz, joined The Chew in its first season back in 2011. She was known for bringing a healthy-living perspective to the show, as well as recipe ideas from her cookbooks including The Dorm Room Diet and The Happy Cook.

It's currently unclear what led to Daphne's departure, but she is expecting her third child with husband John Jovanovic in the near future.