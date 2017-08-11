How to Style Your Yoga Pants for Every Weekend Scenario

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere
Dream scenario: You get to wear yoga pants all weekend-long.
What if we told you all it takes to manifest your yoga-pants dreams is a few key styling tips? Sure, the outfit you wear to stay in all day and order takeout will differ from the one you wear to brunch with your BFFs. But the one thing those outfits have in common? You guessed it: basic black yoga pants.
We're not telling you to go so far as to take your spandex out on the town to go clubbing in. But we will say: For virtually every other low-key weekend scenario, your go-to yoga pants are totally appropriate.
To state the obvious: You're going to want to slip into your leggings for an actual yoga class. But just because you're dressing practically doesn't mean you have to throw your sense of style out the window. A unique lace-up sports bra paired with a statement yoga mat says you take your practice seriously, but not too seriously.
Spanx Look-At-Me Stretch Cotton-Blend Leggings, $68; Bodyism Lisa Stretch-Jersey Wrap Sports Bra, $135; Adidas Tubular Shadow Sneaker, $110; La Vie Boheme Yoga Havana Yoga Mat, $86; Sunday Somewhere Yetti Sunglasses, $290; S'well Glitter 25oz Water Bottle, $45
Out of all the occasions on this list, this is by far the most formal. But let's assume it's a casual brunch with your best girlfriends. In that case, feel free to wear yoga pants. Give it a legit outfit vibe by throwing on an oversized denim jacket, trendy slip-on sneakers and a rad side bag.
Spanx Look-At-Me Stretch Cotton-Blend Leggings, $68; Alexander Wang Daze Oversized Denim Jacket, $450; Vans Classic Slip On, $55; H&M Short Camisole Top, $3; Clare V. Petite Alice Tote, $167; Fraiser Sterling Star Crossed Lover "Babe" Necklace, $66; Ray Ban Round Metal, $150
Let's say you have a laundry list of to-dos (who doesn't). With all that moving around and running to and from, leggings are the perfect companion. Keep your look relaxed but pulled together with a pair of chic frames, a loose fitting tee and strappy slides.
Spanx Look-At-Me Stretch Cotton-Blend Leggings, $68; Eye Buy Direct Daydream Glasses, $29; Topshop Holiday Cross Strap Sandal, $35; H&M Soft-Cup Push-Up Bralette, $18; H&M Short Tank Top, $3
And if you have to plans to not leave the house all weekend? That's okay, too. Pro tip: Just make sure you look presentable (in case bae decides to drop by unexpectedly). Key components: a slouchy cropped sweater, a cute scrunchie and some lip-plumping gloss surely won't hurt the situation.
Spanx Look-At-Me Stretch Cotton-Blend Leggings, $68; Fenty by Rihanna Faux Fur Slides, $94; Ck Jeans Hooded Cropped Sweatshirt, $84; Free People Silk Brocade Scrunchie, $6; Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL Lip Plumping Gloss, $14; Catbird Sweet Nothing 14-Karat Gold Choker, $155
See, dreams do come true.
