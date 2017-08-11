EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Matt Baier Takes the High Road as Amber Portwood Is Seen Kissing Another Man

  by
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

Matt Baier wants nothing but the best for Amber Portwood

The Teen Mom OG stars, whose on-again off-again relationship is documented on the MTV reality series, were officially broken up as of late June. Portwood revealed in an interview with Dr. Drew that the pair were not living together anymore and not interested in getting back together, though still talking because (in her words), "love just doesn't shut off like that."

Now it appears Amber has moved on, as video recently surfaced of the reality star canoodling and kissing an unidentified man while filming the new series of Teen Mom OG. So how does Baier feel about his former fiancé's possible new boyfriend?

He's taking the high road. 

"All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe," Matt, who is currently living in Las Vegas, told us. "We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn't trade them for anything."

He added, "Amber knows if she ever needs me I'm just a phone call away."

Portwood has yet to comment publicly on the PDA-filled footage nor reveal who the person is, though a source says she's filmed Teen Mom scenes with him. 

Throughout Amber and Matt's rollercoaster relationship, allegations of cheating, Xanax use and much more contributed to their breaking point. The 27-year-old ultimately decided to break things off for good after attempting to salvage their engagement on Marriage Boot Camp

She explained her point of view to Dr. Drew: "I personally am just trying to better myself in a situation that really put me down and a situation that I kind of just lost myself and my independence as a woman, as a person because I was too focused on Matt so I'm trying to find me first before I even think about getting in another relationship. We still talk because love doesn't just shut off like that. That's not how it works."

Sounds like it's upward and onward for all parties involved. 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

TAGS/ Amber Portwood , Couples , , Top Stories
