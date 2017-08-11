Kylie Jenner Can't Wait to Turn 21: "I've Never Had a Drink Before"

Kylie Jenner just turned 20 but she can't wait to turn 21.
Why? For the same reason many Americans under 21 can't wait to turn 21.
In an on-camera interview with BuzzFeed, posted Friday, the Keeping With the Kardashians cast member and star of new E! series Life of Kylie was asked what she is looking forward to the most about being in her twenties. Kylie celebrated her 20th birthday the day before.
"Probably turning 21. I feel like that's fun. You know, I've never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it's like," she responded.
In 2013, Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner, then 15 and 17, sparked rumors they had been drinking illegally at a 21-and over club. Their mom Kris Jenner told E! News at the time that they "don't have fake IDs and they don't drink."
"I'm sorry to disappoint, but Kendall & I will not grow up to be let downs," Kylie later tweeted. "I know that's what some people would unfortunately like to see...but I'm not going to sit around and let grown adults create untrue stories about me underage drinking & partying every night with a fake I.D."
In 2015, Kylie celebrated her 18th birthday with a promotional appearance at a club in Montreal, where the legal drinking age is 18. She was not seen drinking alcohol.
On Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 11 that year, her mom told her she is a little worried about the gig, saying, "I think the drinking age is 18 in Canada, right?"
"Yep," Kylie replied. "I wasn't planning on drinking."
