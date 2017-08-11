Kylie Jenner Can't Wait to Turn 21: "I've Never Had a Drink Before"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amber Portwood, Matt Baier

Teen Mom's Matt Baier Takes the High Road as Amber Portwood Is Seen Kissing Another Man

Growing Up Supermodel

Meet the Next Generation of Model Kids in Lifetime's Growing Up Supermodel

Brooke Shields, Valentine's Day

Brooke Shields Joins Law & Order: SVU in a Role That Will Shake Up Benson's World

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner just turned 20 but she can't wait to turn 21.

Why? For the same reason many Americans under 21 can't wait to turn 21.

In an on-camera interview with BuzzFeed, posted Friday, the Keeping With the Kardashians cast member and star of new E! series Life of Kylie was asked what she is looking forward to the most about being in her twenties. Kylie celebrated her 20th birthday the day before.

"Probably turning 21. I feel like that's fun. You know, I've never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it's like," she responded. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

In 2013, Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner, then 15 and 17, sparked rumors they had been drinking illegally at a 21-and over club. Their mom Kris Jenner told E! News at the time that they "don't have fake IDs and they don't drink."

"I'm sorry to disappoint, but Kendall & I will not grow up to be let downs," Kylie later tweeted. "I know that's what some people would unfortunately like to see...but I'm not going to sit around and let grown adults create untrue stories about me underage drinking & partying every night with a fake I.D."

In 2015, Kylie celebrated her 18th birthday with a promotional appearance at a club in Montreal, where the legal drinking age is 18. She was not seen drinking alcohol.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 11 that year, her mom told her she is a little worried about the gig, saying, "I think the drinking age is 18 in Canada, right?"

"Yep," Kylie replied. "I wasn't planning on drinking." 

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.