Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Tribute to Robin Williams With Sweet Selfie on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media Friday to pay tribute to Robin Williams on the third anniversary of his death.

The iconic Oscar-winning actor and comedian played her father on the CBS comedy The Crazy Ones, which aired for one season and ended in April 2014, about four months before he was found dead at his California home. He was 63.

"Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially," Gellar wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white selfie of her and the actor.

Gellar had said right after Williams' death, "My life is a better place because I knew Robin Williams. To my children he was Uncle Robin, to everyone he worked with, he was the best boss anyone had ever known, and to me he was not just an inspiration but he was the father I had always dreamed of having."

In 2013, Gellar told E! News Williams was the reason she became interested in The Crazy Ones, joking she "stalked him" and "even called his best friend," saying, "I have to be on this show. Please tell Robin.'"

 

She said the actor was the "greatest stand-up comedian of all time, [an] Academy Award winner and "nicest man on the planet."

"Wow, not at all. It's as if Gandhi did stand-up," Williams joked.

