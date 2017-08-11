Inside Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Romantic Musical Date Night

The cuteness continues with Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence.

E! News had learned in February that the Dancing With the Stars pro and the actor are dating again following a 2008 split. Last month, they vacationed together in the Caribbean and shared adorable photos and videos from their trip. They stayed at the Sandals LaSource Grenada resort.

On Thursday, the two went on a romantic and musical date; they attended Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two were spotted showing sweet PDA at a gathering at a private VIP suite at the venue's HYDE Lounge, hosted by Sandals Resorts.

Burke and Lawrence loaded up on mac and cheese, hot wings, hot dogs and BBQ sliders at the buffet. He served her, stacking items on her plate, and the two also enjoyed what appeared to be vodka sodas with limes.