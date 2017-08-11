Taylor Swift's Former Bodyguard Testifies in Groping Trial: "His Hand Went Under Her Skirt"

Taylor Swift's former bodyguard Greg Dent testified in court Friday that he witnessed David Mueller's hand going under the singer's skirt at a meet-and-greet, echoing her accusation that led to the former radio DJ's firing and a legal battle.

The 27-year-old pop star maintains that backstage at one of her 2013 concerts, Mueller grabbed her butt under her dress while they posed for a photo along with his girlfriend. The 55-year-old denies her allegations and adds that they cost him his job. He is suing Swift for $3 million in damages. She is countersuing him for assault and battery and is asking for just $1 in damages. A trial over both lawsuits began earlier this week.

Dent testified that at the meet-and-greet, he was standing to the side, close to five feet away from Swift, Mueller and his girlfriend, and was able to view their backsides.

"His hand went under her skirt," he said. "I did not see his hand touch her physically; I saw his hand under her skirt. She reacted, pushed her skirt down and moved over closer to [Mueller's girlfriend]. So in my opinion, I knew he touched her."