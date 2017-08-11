Fifth Harmony Surprises Fans With New Music Video "Angel"

Attention Harmonizers! Fifth Harmony just dropped the official music video for their new song "Angel" and we are even more "down" for this one.

Just a day after releasing the track, the girl group unexpectedly revealed the music video Friday morning. Needless to say, the ladies are excited. "Yassssssss," member Normani Kordei tweeted after the official release of the new visual. 

Directed by David Camarena, the video features members Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke in an entirely new light. With flashing images and dark, neon lighting, the ladies are bringing hip-hop influences to this "Who said I was an angel?" hit.

This will be their second track off their third studio album, following "Down" which was the first song they released since Camila Cabello left the group.

Cabello left the five person group in December 2016 to start a solo career.

This will be a new chapter for the four fierce ladies, telling Billboard, "the fans...are our fifth member."

Fifth Harmony's new album is expected to debut August 25. What do you think of the video? Sound off in the comments below!

